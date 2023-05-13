LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Costco is planning to open a store in Lowell, according to Mayor Chris Moore.

The big-box retail chain submitted a Large-Scale Development Plan (LDSP) on Thursday to be reviewed by city staff.

The corner of W Pleasant Grave Road and S Concord Street is the expected location for the store and no word has been given on its opening date.

Costco’s two closest stores are in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Springfield, Missouri with another location in Tulsa expected to open later this month, according to the company’s website.