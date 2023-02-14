FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Owner of Zuzu’s Petals & Gifts in Fayetteville said Valentine’s Day is one of her busiest days of the year. She normally goes through hundreds of stems for her arrangements each Valentine’s Day.

The owner, Cindy Stevenson, said inflation has been impacting flower prices as well. She’s paying a lot more this year than she was a year ago. Stevenson’s flowers, glass and shipping have seen a cost hike.

With inflation impacting everyday items for Arkansans, people aren’t wanting to pay as much for arrangements.

“Last year we did a lot of really big arrangements, and this year people wanted more middle-of-the-road. So, that’s kind of where they hit,” said Stevenson.

Clay Workman, a student at the University of Arkansas, spent quite a bit of time Tuesday picking up gifts for his girlfriend. While he was out, he noticed how much prices were going up, especially for flowers.

“I used to go out and get a bouquet of flowers anywhere from $40 to $50 for a big arrangement. Now, they’re all just $60 or $70,” said Workman.

Due to the rise in costs, Stevenson has had to raise some of her prices for customers. She said inflation is impacting businesses everywhere. Despite any challenges Zuzu’s faces, customers keep coming out to support Stevenson and her business.

She said customers in Fayetteville continue buying, even if it’s fewer customers coming in this year than last year.

“We were very thankful to see more of this even though people are wanting to spend less. It did look a little more like a normal Valentine’s to us,” said Stevenson.