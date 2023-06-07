WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas joins a bipartisan social media bill aimed at protecting minors who use social media.

Senate Bill 1291 or the “Protecting Kids on Social Media Act” requires social media platforms to verify the age of their users, prohibits the use of algorithmic recommendation systems on people under 18, requires parental or guardian consent for social media users under 18, and prohibits users who are under the age of 13 from accessing social media platforms.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii. Sen. Christopher Murphy of Connecticut and Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama join Cotton as cosponsors of the bill.

The bill can be viewed in full here.