Cotton, Loeffler introduce bill package cracking down on rioters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia) have introduced a series of bills intended to crack down on people rioting in cities across the country.
Here are the bills:
1. The No Catch-and-Release for Rioters Act: creates a rebuttable presumption that a person charged with rioting should be held pending trial;
2. The Rioting Restitution Act: creates a federal, private, civil cause of action against rioters who meet the federal definition of rioting, with treble damages allowed;
3. The Support Peaceful Protest Act: makes federally-convicted rioters ineligible for virus-related supplemental unemployment benefits.
Under lenient leftist policies, insurrectionists around the country continue to pillage America’s communities. It’s past time we cracked down on their destructive actions. My legislation will incapacitate these rioters to prevent further destruction and increase their penalties, making the punishment fit their crimes.Tom Cotton
American cities, businesses and livelihoods are being destroyed as a result of violent rioters and looters. Enough is enough. The violence must stop, and it’s time to hold these criminals and vandals accountable. This is a strong package of bills that puts us one step closer to ensuring our communities are safe and secure.Kelly Loeffler