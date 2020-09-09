Cotton, Loeffler introduce bill package cracking down on rioters

FILE – In this May 5, 2020, file photo Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cotton has risen to the ranks of potential 2024 Republican presidential contenders by making all the right enemies. Now, the Arkansas lawmaker is making more by lining up behind President Donald Trump’s law and order recipe for controlling civic unrest (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia) have introduced a series of bills intended to crack down on people rioting in cities across the country.

Here are the bills:

1. The No Catch-and-Release for Rioters Act: creates a rebuttable presumption that a person charged with rioting should be held pending trial;

2. The Rioting Restitution Act: creates a federal, private, civil cause of action against rioters who meet the federal definition of rioting, with treble damages allowed;

3. The Support Peaceful Protest Act: makes federally-convicted rioters ineligible for virus-related supplemental unemployment benefits.

Under lenient leftist policies, insurrectionists around the country continue to pillage America’s communities. It’s past time we cracked down on their destructive actions. My legislation will incapacitate these rioters to prevent further destruction and increase their penalties, making the punishment fit their crimes. Tom Cotton