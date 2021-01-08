Cotton speaks on U.S. Capitol officer who lost his life during riot

News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. – After the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, Senator Tom Cotton shared his thoughts and condolences on Friday.

“Officer Sicknick diligently protected our Capitol and the lives of every American inside for 12 years. On Wednesday, Sicknick performed his duty for the last time as he worked with other brave officers to defend the Capitol from dangerous insurrectionists,” Cotton said. “Our nation will not forget his sacrifice and life of service. May God bring comfort to his family.”

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers