NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine in the wake of the war, many traveling to neighboring European countries.

As of now, the United States isn’t expecting a large influx of refugees anytime soon. However, the longer the war rages on the better possibility the U.S. could see Ukrainian refugees, said political scientist at John Brown University Dr. Daniel Bennett.

“If we do support Ukraine, and its sovereignty, we have to be willing to take in people who are fleeing this aggression and remember, this isn’t the case of a country invading and just installing a government that’s going to be friendly to the Ukrainian people,” Bennett said.

Canopy NWA told KNWA/FOX 24 that the resettlement organization isn’t expecting Ukrainian refugee right now, but would welcome them if they do end up coming to Arkansas.