Could the COVID-19 vaccine prevent the common cold?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Could the COVID-19 vaccine lessen your chances of getting the common cold?

It’s a theory brought up during recent Board of Health meetings in Fayetteville.

Dr. Gary Berner is a member of the board and he said it is something to keep an eye on.

“There is just a couple very, very small reports that there is some crossover of antibodies from the common cold version of the coronavirus to the pandemic causing version of the coronavirus,” he said. “I don’t think we can make any bold claims on that but I think it’s an interesting theory.”

Dr. Berner said it is important for people to start the conversation with their doctors about getting the vaccine when it is available.

