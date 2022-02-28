NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Country singer-songwriter Cody Johnson is coming to the Walmart AMP on Saturday, June 25, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 4, at noon and prices range from $45 to $110 plus applicable fees.

Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Lawnchair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. This ticket add-on will only be delivered via mail. It does not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket. For more information about ticketing policies for the Walmart AMP, visit www.amptickets.com.

Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order is placed.