NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Country singer-songwriter Eric Church is headed to Northwest Arkansas.

According to a media release, Church will make a stop on “The Outsiders Revival Tour” with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 27, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Presales start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. Tickets go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 27, and are $55-$169.75 plus applicable fees.

Ten dates on the tour sold out on the first day of public sales. In addition to the originally announced slate of 27 dates, Church will also bring his first open-air trek in more than a decade to newly added dates in Charleston, South Carolina; Toronto, Ontario; Orange Beach, Alabama; Saratoga Springs, New York; George, Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually,” Church said. “Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively.”

New to the Walmart AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees you a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased online here, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, please visit www.amptickets.com.