FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Any time there’s a prolonged period of severe weather like the one we’re about to see, emergency managers say flooding becomes a real concern, and so does safety on the streets.

Michael Waddle, director of emergency management for Benton County, says if you see flooding on the road, it’s best to avoid it altogether.

He says even though it may appear that there are only inches of water on the road, as a driver, you have no idea what could be under it.

A bridge or street could have completely bottomed out and you find yourself in a dangerous situation.

Also, if you see traffic tape, traffic cones, or some other form of roadblock related to flooding, it’s best if you don’t go around them.

“Not only are you putting yourself at risk, but you’re also putting others at risk because you’ve torn up that barricade system,” says Waddle.

If you do find yourself in a situation where you’re stuck in your car and cannot get out for whatever reason, Waddle says the best thing you can do is calmly dial 911.

Emergency responders train for swift-water rescues and will be able to save you from the situation.