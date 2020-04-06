Couple feeding neighbors during COVID-19 pandemic

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas couple is doing their part to help people experiencing hunger.

Susan and Jeff Erickson have had a drive through library in front of their home for several years.

“I collected children’s picture books and I have a ton,” Susan said. “Everything from board books to early chapter books to picture books.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ericksons wanted to help in a unique way; by turning the library into a food pantry.

“I know as an early childhood educator that there are a lot of people in Northwest Arkansas that do not have enough food,” Susan said.

Since the pantry has been up and running, Susan said she’s impressed with how the community has come together.

“People have been so generous,” Susan said. “Seldom do I have to add more to it because we go up there and it has things that I didn’t even think about. Like personal care items. I hadn’t thought about that. People are taking what they need and sharing what they can.”

Susan said she wants everyone to know they don’t have to feel alone during this hard time.

“I hope they take away that people do care,” Susan said. “We may not know each other, we may not have met or talked. But there are just little ways that people can reach out and help each other.”

While it’s filled with food now, the Ericksons still put out books if weather permits. If you’re interested in finding a little library near you, click here.

