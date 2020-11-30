Couple holds wedding ceremony outside Virginia living facility for grandmother to see

by: Synclaire Cruel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A couple in Virginia found a safe way for a loved one to watch them tie the knot, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Harvey Sydnor and his wife Virginia Whitlock held a wedding ceremony at her grandmother’s living facility. As a result of COVID-19, grandma couldn’t watch them get married for the first time, so they brought the ceremony to her front door.

The heartwarming incident unfolded in Richmond earlier this month at the Winsor Senior Center. In the video, the grandmother is seen watching the ceremony behind a windowed door.

The event was organized by the former activities director Christina Stott.

