Officials at Yosemite National Park said the couple’s car was struck during a rockslide, sending it into an embankment. (NPS Photo)

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) – A married couple from San Jose, California, was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to Nexstar’s KRON.

The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35.

The rockslide took place about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and Yang were sitting in their Dodge Ram when the vehicle was struck by the rocks.

Yosemite officials said the rocks fell 1,000 feet. They pushed the vehicle off the road, landing it on the embankment of the Merced River.

Park officials said about 185 tons of rock, in total, were involved in the rockslide, which affected 500 feet of the road. That roadway, known as the El Portal Road, was closed for the rest of the day Tuesday, officials with Yosemite wrote on Twitter.