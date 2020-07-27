Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

File- A Walmart in Warrington, Pa., is shown Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A couple in Minnesota wore red face masks emblazoned with swastikas to a Walmart in a video posted on social media. Police were called Saturday, July 25, 2020, to the Walmart in Marshall, Minn., in the southwest part of the state, on a report that two shoppers were wearing the mask with the symbol used by the Nazi Party. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MARSHALL, Minn. (AP) — A couple in Minnesota wore red face masks emblazoned with swastikas to a Walmart in a video posted on social media.

Police were called Saturday to the Walmart in Marshall, in the southwest part of the state, on a report that two shoppers were wearing the mask with the symbol used by the Nazi Party.

The Star Tribune reports another shopper, who is a vicar of a southwest Minnesota parish, posted video on Facebook of the man and woman being confronted by others in the store.

Marshall police gave the couple no-trespass notices but did not cite or arrest them.

Walmart says the Arkansas-based retailer “will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment” in its business.

