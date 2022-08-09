SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)- Wedding season is usually a happy time for couples but over the last couple of years, some couples have been through a lot.

This generation of couples have faced several hardships like the pandemic, inflation, and rising costs but many have remained hopeful to make it to that big day.

Ralph Desuse is the executive producer for the Kiss the Brides Expo that came to Springdale, Ark. this past Sunday.

Desuse says they have been putting on this wedding expo here in northwest Arkansas since 2009 to provide easier access for couples.

He says he understands the struggles of trying to prepare for the big day and provided the expo for brides to have opportunity to have a face-face conversation with vendors to get the help they need.

“Nothing beats being able to meet with these wedding professionals one on one,” -said, Desuse.

Latrice Lee is a bride who participated in the expo and says attending the expo this year gave her a sense of relief.

Lee says she can use all the help she can get as she is still need for several things for her wedding day.

“I’m really looking for a wedding planner and all the help I can get,” said, Lee.

Despite all the challenges Lee has faced she is just excited to be marrying the love of her life in the upcoming year.