Court denies Josh Duggar’s motions to toss photographs, dismiss child porn case

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Attorneys for former reality TV star Duggar filed motions Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against him. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Motions to toss photographs of former reality star Josh Duggar’s hands and feet, as well as dismiss the child porn case against him entirely — have been denied by the court.

According to court documents the four motions were:

  • Motion to suppress statements and request for evidentiary hearing
  • Motion to dismiss for Government’s failure to preserve potentially exculpatory evidence
  • Motion to suppress photographs of Duggar’s hands and feet while in custody
  • Motion to dismiss indictment for violation of the appointments

Exculpatory evidence is any evidence that may prove a defendant’s innocence.

The original motions were filed back on August 20 by Justin Gelfand, Duggar’s attorney, to suppress or dismiss evidence, in particular, photos of Duggar, 33, hands that were taken while he was in custody on April 29, 2021, at the Washington County jail in Fayetteville. Duggar’s defense argues that the prosecution did not obtain a warrant authorizing the photos of Duggar while in custody.

A pretrial conference is set for November 18 at 9 a.m. in Fayetteville. A jury trial is set for November 30 at 9 a.m. in Fayetteville.

