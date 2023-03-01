WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Washington County judge has denied a Northwest Arkansas doctor’s request to be allowed to travel abroad before his upcoming jury trial for sexual assault.

Dr. Adam Maass, 51, an endocrinologist from Cave Springs, was arrested in both Washington and Benton counties after multiple patients came forward and levied sexual assault allegations against him. One of the terms of his pretrial release was that Maass agreed to surrender his passport, but on February 1, he filed a motion in Washington County circuit court seeking to modify those terms.

Judge Mark Lindsay signed an order denying that request on February 28.

“The court finds that there has been no change in circumstances that would necessitate modification of the prior order entered concerning the defendant’s bond,” he wrote. “The court hereby denies the defendant’s motion for travel and his request to lift the bond condition involving the surrender of his passport.”

Maass made a nearly identical request in Benton County, where he is also facing charges, and the judge addressed that in his order, saying that “the court may reconsider its order in this matter if sufficient cause is brought before the court.” Benton County has not yet ruled on Maass’ motion there.

Maass’ filing said that the defendant’s adult daughter and her husband are moving to Munich, Germany in March and Maass asked for permission to travel there for one week at that time, from March 9-16. His Washington County trial is currently set to begin on May 15.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.