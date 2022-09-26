WASHINGTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Circuit Court has issued a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against a Northwest Arkansas man accused of deceptive business practices through his pool construction company.

According to a suit filed by the State on September 12, David Tyler “advertised that he could install in-ground pools” but then failed to “complete promised services or provide purchased goods” to customers after accepting payment through his company, Tyler Pools & Construction.

On September 26, Judge Doug Martin found that the action brought by the State “is in the public interest” and that “there is good cause to believe that Defendant has engaged in and is likely to continue engaging in conduct in violation of the ADTPA [Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act].”

“The State has provided sufficient evidence to show that consumers will likely continue to be at risk of immediate and irreparable harm before a hearing can be held on the State’s Motion.”

Citing those reasons, the judge issued a temporary restraining order to protect consumers. The injunction states that Tyler “shall cease entering into contracts, accepting money for, and starting or continuing the construction of swimming pools.”

Tyler has 30 days from the date of the complaint (September 12) to file a written answer with the court clerk.