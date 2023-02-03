FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A federal judge issued a protective order intended to ensure the privacy of student records in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a former Springdale public school student.

Alissa Cawood originally filed a suit against the Springdale School District, former principal Joseph Rollins and former vice principal Mark Oesterle on November 1, 2022, and then she submitted an amended complaint on January 12. On February 1, Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued a protective order in the Western District of Arkansas federal court in Fayetteville that was agreed to by and between the plaintiff and the defendants.

The judge noted that the order is meant “to ensure that documents and information being produced by the Defendant are not inappropriately disseminated” and that “the privacy interest of District’s students are protected.”

The order applies to “all documents and information, in whatever form produced, disclosed or contained” provided by the school district or any of its employees or representatives. It continued by stating that access to information about students other than the plaintiff shall be restricted to “attorney eyes only.”

The order added language specifying that any such documents be returned to the school district within 10 days of the final disposition of the case.

Cawood seeks damages for multiple reasons, including emotional suffering, mental anguish, humiliation and loss of self-worth, medical expenses, loss of educational benefits and loss of employment opportunities. Her filing requested a jury trial.