FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man will involuntarily enter the Arkansas State Mental Health System after being arrested for making statements sympathizing with mass shooters.

Gerald Ray Acuff, 28, was arrested on May 26 after the Fayetteville Police Department was notified that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had received an anonymous tip about Acuff, stating that he had made “numerous statements and threats.” He already had an active misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest in Rogers on a charge of terroristic threatening, second degree.

The details of that warrant contained “very similar circumstances” as those described by the anonymous tipster, according to court documents. Acuff was located at his apartment later that day and arrested without incident.

During a post-Miranada Rights interview at the Fayetteville Police Department, he admitted to “sending violent messages to women on Facebook.” He added that “he is prompted” to send those messages “only to women” when he is “feeling depressed.” The court filing notes that these often involve women he does not know.

Acuff stated that he didn’t remember the exact wording of his messages, but that he did say “he had threatened to kill people and had specifically mentioned using knives.” He also admitted to having “mental health-related issues,” but that he had not been on medication for it for “several years.”

Police investigated Acuff’s social media and found several of these messages. They mentioned his desire for violence and his mental health and addressed specific groups he hoped to see killed. Multiple messages voiced his hopes for an upcoming “purge.”

Police filed a petition in the Circuit Court of Washington County on May 26 to have Acuff admitted to the State Mental Health System.

“He is believed to be a clear and present danger to himself or others,” the filing notes.

Judge John Threet signed an order for “immediate detention and evaluation” on May 27. A probable cause hearing will be held on May 31 at 10:30 a.m.