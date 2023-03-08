WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Washington County court has reversed course and will allow a Northwest Arkansas doctor to travel abroad before his upcoming sexual assault trial.

Dr. Adam Maass, 51, an endocrinologist from Cave Springs, was arrested in both Washington and Benton counties after multiple patients came forward and levied sexual assault allegations against him. On February 28, Judge Mark Lindsay in the Washington County circuit court rejected a motion from Maass to modify the terms of his pretrial release and allow him to travel to Germany for one week in March because his adult daughter is moving there.

The Washington County prosecutor’s office had filed a response asking the court to reject Maass’ request. It noted that the defendant is charged with five counts of sexual assault across two counties, that surrendering his passport was a condition of his pretrial release and that he is facing from 25 to 100 years in prison.

On March 1, Benton County circuit court judge Robin Green granted Maass’ request. Later that day, the defendant asked the Washington County court to reconsider its ruling.

On March 8, Judge Lindsay overturned his previous order. He noted that the defendant filed a motion for consideration based upon the fact that the Circuit Court of Benton County granted him relief to travel.

“The court finds that it should reconsider its previous ruling,” he wrote. “And, after doing so, has determined that the defendant should be allowed to travel to the State of Germany.”

Lindsay’s order also noted that the charges against Maass originated in Benton County, and that Washington County initially set a bond mirroring the one Benton County set.

According to court documents, Maass’ expected departure date is tomorrow, March 9, with a return date of March 16. Lindsay’s order instructed Maass to stay in contact with his bondsman during his trip and to return his passport to his attorney upon his return to the U.S.

Maass’ trial in Washington County is scheduled to begin on May 15.