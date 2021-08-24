COVD-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations drop; August tops, 50,000 cases, 600 deaths from virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As hospitals across the state fight staffing and bed shortages, Arkansas saw a bit of relief Tuesday with a decline in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations while also passing grim milestones for the month.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows the active case count dropped by 448 to 23,128. The ADH reported 2,223 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 438,465.

Hospitalizations from the virus decreased by 44 putting the total at 1,367 patients in the state with COVID-19, with 550 patients requiring ICU treatment.

According to the data, there are six fewer patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 343.

Health officials said Arkansas saw 45 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 6,749.

The number of new cases and deaths so far for August in Arkansas continues to reach levels not seen since January, with 52,013 cases and 608 deaths now reported this month, with a full week left until September.

Vaccinations saw a jump in the last day, with 10,950 doses administered. The number of Arkansans fully immunized now stands at 1,171,949 after an increase of 6,006 in the last 24 hours. The number of partially immunized Arkansans stands at 349,543.

Are warning earlier in the day that the state was out of ICU bed space for COVID-19 patients, Gov. Asa Hutchinson welcomed the news of a drop in hospitalizations.

The hospitalization reduction relieves some pressure on ICU capacity. Currently, all COVID patients have access as needed to ICU. We’re working w/hospitals to expand capacity. It’s difficult with limitations on nurse staffing, but I’m proud of the determination of our hospitals.

The latest data come soon after an announcement by Baptist Health that is was adding more COVID-19 patient beds in the state, including 15 new COVID-19 ICU beds.