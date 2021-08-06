COVID-19 affecting eStem Charter School students and staff within first week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Since eStem Public Charter Schools opened on July 2, they are already reporting 21 students and staff isolated due to positive tests.

According to school officials, there are 19 students and two staff members isolated since school began.

Additionally, 60 students are in quarantine, along with seven staff members.

This is from the 3,230 students enrolled in the school.

The school board voted back in April to continue their mask mandate for the 2021-2022 school year; however, since Act 1002 banned mask mandates in the state, they have since “strongly encouraged” mask-wearing within the school.

School officials now say that with Judge Tim Fox’s ruling on Friday, temporarily blocking enforcement of the law banning mask mandates in schools, they plan on revisiting the topic of mask requirements.

