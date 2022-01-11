COVID-19 at-home test rollout: where to get at-home tests in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health officials purchased 1.5 million iHealth at-home tests to distribute across the Natural State with no cost to Arkansans, and state residents can now pick them up at multiple locations.
According to officials, all Arkansans are eligible for these at-home tests, but the state is limiting how many tests an individual can pick up.
Individuals can pick up one test kit, or two tests. Families can pick up three test kits, or six tests.
For a complete list of the at-home test kits locations, visit the Arkansas Department of Health map here.
Tests are available as of Tuesday, Jan. 11, the ADH said. Additional shipments will be arriving in the future.
The locations providing Arkansans with at-home test kits are:
- Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain Street, Fayetteville
- NWA Council, 4100 Corporate Drive, Suite 205, Springdale
- Rogers Public Library, 711 S. Dixieland Rd., Rogers
- Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St., Bentonville
- Farmington Public Library, 175 Cimarron Pl., Farmington
- Conway County Library – 101 West Church Street, Morrilton
- Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library – 1900 Tyler Street, Conway
- Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library – 6 Ashmore Drive, Mayflower
- Lonoke County Libraries, Arlene Cherry Memorial Library – 909 West Main Street, Cabot
- Pine Bluff Jefferson County Library System – 200 E. 8th Avenue Pine Bluff
- Saline County Library – 1800 Smithers drive, Benton
- White County Regional Library System, Searcy Public Library – 113 E. Pleasure Ave., Searcy
- City Hall – 68 N Mustang, Menifee
- UAPB – 1200 University Drive, Pine Bluff
- Camden Business Incubator – 625 S Adams, Camden
- Paloma Community Services – 1815 Old Morrilton HWY, Ste. 102, Conway
The ADH is asking people who have a fever, cough or shortness of breath or who think they have been exposed to COVID-19 to call their health care provider.
Testing is also available at any of the state’s Local Health Units.