COVID-19 at-home test rollout: where to get at-home tests in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health officials purchased 1.5 million iHealth at-home tests to distribute across the Natural State with no cost to Arkansans, and state residents can now pick them up at multiple locations.

According to officials, all Arkansans are eligible for these at-home tests, but the state is limiting how many tests an individual can pick up.

Individuals can pick up one test kit, or two tests. Families can pick up three test kits, or six tests.

For a complete list of the at-home test kits locations, visit the Arkansas Department of Health map here.

Tests are available as of Tuesday, Jan. 11, the ADH said. Additional shipments will be arriving in the future.

The locations providing Arkansans with at-home test kits are:

Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain Street, Fayetteville

NWA Council, 4100 Corporate Drive, Suite 205, Springdale

Rogers Public Library, 711 S. Dixieland Rd., Rogers

Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St., Bentonville

Farmington Public Library, 175 Cimarron Pl., Farmington

Conway County Library – 101 West Church Street, Morrilton

Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library – 1900 Tyler Street, Conway

Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library – 6 Ashmore Drive, Mayflower

Lonoke County Libraries, Arlene Cherry Memorial Library – 909 West Main Street, Cabot

Pine Bluff Jefferson County Library System – 200 E. 8th Avenue Pine Bluff

Saline County Library – 1800 Smithers drive, Benton

White County Regional Library System, Searcy Public Library – 113 E. Pleasure Ave., Searcy

City Hall – 68 N Mustang, Menifee

UAPB – 1200 University Drive, Pine Bluff

Camden Business Incubator – 625 S Adams, Camden

Paloma Community Services – 1815 Old Morrilton HWY, Ste. 102, Conway

The ADH is asking people who have a fever, cough or shortness of breath or who think they have been exposed to COVID-19 to call their health care provider.

Testing is also available at any of the state’s Local Health Units.