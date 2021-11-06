COVID-19 booster eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pharmacies in Northwest Arkansas have been distributing COVID-19 booster shots since late September. Since it was approved, viewers have been reaching out to us to express their confusion towards who is eligible and who is not.

According to viewers, pharmacy staff at different pharmacies in Northwest Arkansas may have varying standards about who’s eligible to get the booster.

Program manager of states’ vaccine rollout, Colonel Robert Ator, says he understands Arkansan’s confusion regarding eligibility because there were conflicting reports from different government agencies when it was initially approved.

According to the CDC, for the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

The approved groups for the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine include those 65 years and older, 18 and older who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, and work or live in high-risk settings.

All of whom must have received their last dose at least six months prior

“The data shows us that the vaccines do a great job of keeping people out of the hospital and keeping them alive if they get COVID-19, but over time the antibodies lessen, and it’s the antibodies that protect people in the first place,” says Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health.