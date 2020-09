COVID-19 cases by school districts; Springdale 47 active cases; UARK 116

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — School districts and universities in Arkansas have 857 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) as of Monday, September 28. Most private schools do not report COVID-19 cases, if any, to the ADH.

Four-hundred-sixty active cases are in school districts and 397 are from colleges and universities across the state.

ACTIVE CASES SCHOOLS

Springdale School District: 47

Little Rock School District: 37

Magnolia School District: 19

Jonesboro School District: 17

Clarksville School District: 14

Bentonville School District: 13

Lake Hamilton School District: 13

Rogers School District: 13

ACTIVE CASES UNIVERSITIES