COVID-19 cases drop in schools

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID-19 cases are dropping in schools as more teachers get vaccinated.

In the Fayetteville School District, the COVID-19 case count is down to one active case.

Melinda Thomas is the Director of Health Services in Fayetteville Public Schools.

She said one of the main factors for low numbers is student behavior.

“What we’ve experienced all year long is that we are having an impact within the school buildings based on activities outside the school building,” Thomas said.

This is something Assistant Superintendent, Shake Patrick, said Siloam Springs School District is also seeing.

In Siloam Springs Public Schools, positive cases are down to four.

There are zero positive cases among teachers and staff in both Siloam Springs and Fayetteville.

“We have 87% of our faculty and staff in process of being vaccinated against COVID-19,” Thomas said.

“The more people we get vaccinated the more I think it will help keep our cases low,” Patrick said.

Both Thomas and Patrick said their guards will stay up and schools will continue following COVID-19 guidelines until things go back to normal pre-COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers