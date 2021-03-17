COVID-19 cases drop in schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID-19 cases are dropping in schools as more teachers get vaccinated.

In the Fayetteville School District, the COVID-19 case count is down to one active case.

Melinda Thomas is the Director of Health Services in Fayetteville Public Schools.

She said one of the main factors for low numbers is student behavior.

“What we’ve experienced all year long is that we are having an impact within the school buildings based on activities outside the school building,” Thomas said.

This is something Assistant Superintendent, Shake Patrick, said Siloam Springs School District is also seeing.

In Siloam Springs Public Schools, positive cases are down to four.

There are zero positive cases among teachers and staff in both Siloam Springs and Fayetteville.

“We have 87% of our faculty and staff in process of being vaccinated against COVID-19,” Thomas said.

“The more people we get vaccinated the more I think it will help keep our cases low,” Patrick said.

Both Thomas and Patrick said their guards will stay up and schools will continue following COVID-19 guidelines until things go back to normal pre-COVID-19.