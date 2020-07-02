COVID-19 cases increase among young people

The younger generation, specifically people under 35, now make up about half of the new cases of COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus is now sickening an age group once thought to be less opt to catch the sickness.

Some say it’s because they have the most trouble social distancing.

“They got it going out to the bars, not wearing masks, I mean being with more than 10 people at a time which I think just spreads it a lot quicker,” said Jacqueline Benz, a recent University of Arkansas graduate.

Ryan Bolding, a soon to be senior at the school, said, “It’s really not surprising to me just because living in Fayetteville, it’s a college town.”

The younger generation, specifically people under 35, now make up about half of the new cases of COVID-19.

“I cannot imagine being 18, and wanting to be around friends, being 22, being 16, you know any of our young adult age range and not getting to do that,” said Dr. Gary Berner.

Community Clinic’s Dr. Gary Berner said while its likely this group will have mild symptoms if they catch the virus, it’s up to them to protect the rest of the community.

“We can end that,” he said. “We can end that spread with ourselves. That we’re taking responsibility for ourselves to help protect our friends and our family members.”

Bolding said, “I’m a big Arkansas football fan. I’m going to be a senior in the fall and I want to have my last year in college in person so, definitely taking it more seriously.”

With a mask in one hand and a football in the other, Governor Asa Hutchinson told Arkansans Wednesday that the only way they’re getting sports this year is by masking up and stopping the spread.

Cody Layne, a young Fayetteville local, said, “You know we should be wearing masks, you know if we’re not helping the situation it’s just going to get worse most likely.”

Dr. Berner said, “It’s not about, ‘Well I don’t feel bad, so I’m okay to be around other people,’ this is about ‘I’m taking that extra level of care for my parents, and for your parents that I don’t even live with.'”

As the younger generation battles with the fear of missing out during a time of social distancing, doctors worry it could mean we’ll be fighting this crisis far into the future.