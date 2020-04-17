COVID-19 cases increase in nursing homes

by: Megan Wilson

Posted:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Four nursing homes in Northwest Arkansas now have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Reports from the Arkansas Healthcare Association show positive cases at homes in Rogers, Huntsville, Fayetteville, and Centerton.

The latest numbers show: six residents and five workers have tested positive at the Rogers Health and Rehab; one resident at the Meadow Health and Rehab in Huntsville; one resident at the Springhouse Asst. Living in Fayetteville; one resident at the Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton.

The Apple Creek Health and Rehab resident is the same resident as first reported last month. We are told they have all been in isolation.

