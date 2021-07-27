COVID-19 cases on the rise in county jails

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Inmates and staff are coming down with COVID-19 in county jails in Northwest Arkansas.

The Benton County Jail has 61 positive cases right now.

48 are women, and 3 are staff members.

Washington county has 42 cases.

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell says all of them are in the quarantine area of the jail, and his sheriff’s office is doing everything to keep the virus contained there.

“It’s critical that we stay on top of it, that we stay ahead of this game, because if we let some get in the general population, it can go like wildfire,” Cantrell said.

In the River Valley, there are only two cases in the Sebastian County jail and none in Crawford County where the jail never removed COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers