COVID-19 cases on the rise in county jails

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Inmates and staff are coming down with COVID-19 in county jails in Northwest Arkansas.

The Benton County Jail has 61 positive cases right now.

48 are women, and 3 are staff members.

Washington county has 42 cases.

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell says all of them are in the quarantine area of the jail, and his sheriff’s office is doing everything to keep the virus contained there.

“It’s critical that we stay on top of it, that we stay ahead of this game, because if we let some get in the general population, it can go like wildfire,” Cantrell said.

In the River Valley, there are only two cases in the Sebastian County jail and none in Crawford County where the jail never removed COVID-19 protocols.