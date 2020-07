PINEY RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health confirms as of today, July 6, 40 cases of COVID-19 have been reported inside the Piney Ridge Treatment Center in Fayetteville.

Of those 40 cases, 38 are active.

That includes 29 residents and two staff members.

Vistors are prohibited because of the positive cases.

The treatment center houses children ages seven to 17 who are suffering from sexual behavior disorders.