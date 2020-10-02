COVID-19 cases rise in children, according to new studies

The Arkansas Department of Health reports kids make up for almost 13 percent of COVID-19 cases in the state.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple studies released this week point to more children contracting the coronavirus than first expected.

In March, kids made up about two percent of COVID-19 cases. Now, it’s around 10 percent according to the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The Arkansas Department of Health said we’re pretty close to those numbers, with kids making up 12.75 percent of cases here in the Natural State.

Doctor Joel Tumlison said a lot of people tend to blame schools for the rise in numbers, but really the trend started before classrooms re-opened.

While there have been no kids in Arkansas who have died due to the virus, it can still be deadly for adults they may pass it to.

We’ve seen at least one Arkansas superintendent die from COVID-19.

Because of this, Dr. Tumlison said it’s crucial for schools and child care facilities to protect their employees.

“Do they have to be that close to the children? Do they have to touch the children?” he asked. “Sometimes the answer is yes but sometimes they’re finding room for improvement that will keep the teacher, the other adults at a safer distance.”

At Kiddie Campus in Fayetteville, its owner is taking no chances when it comes to keeping children safe.

“We’re doing temperature checks before they enter the building, we ask a lot of questions like ‘is everyone healthy in the household? No one has any symptoms?'” said owner Robin Slaton.

She runs a tight ship at the day care, even doing mid-day temperature checks as well.

“We just don’t ever let our classrooms combine even in the yard or anything like that,” said Slaton. “We just make sure that everyone stays in the group they’re supposed to be in.”

While coronavirus cases have been rising in children, there have been zero infections in her facility.

But as kids get older, it gets a little more complicated.

Charles Lee, the assistant superintendent of Rogers Public Schools, said “We are seeing students become infected with the virus, it’s in our community so it’s going to be in our schools. We knew that going in.”

Lee said the district has already had to alter a number of events due to the virus.

“Our volleyball team at Rogers High School and our football team at Rogers High School, we had a couple outbreaks there,” he said. “We’re probably going to have to cancel an 8th grade football game tonight because, again students in quarantine.”

But that isn’t stopping his staff from working to control what they can.

Lee said, “We’ve hired people to do nothing but sanitize the buildings, each day thats all they do all day long. So we’re doing that, we’re sanitizing our buses after use in the morning and afternoon.”

Both Lee and Slaton said they will continue to do everything they can to protect kids, and adults from the coronavirus.