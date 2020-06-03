FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Hutchinson displayed a new chart today of active cases in nursing homes.

COVID-19 cases spike in nursing homes across Arkansas.

It showed the first peak with more than 120 cases in mid-May, then a steady decline.

Today, it is back up with 102 active cases in senior homes.

This month the state has started testing all residents and staff in nursing homes, alternate living facilities, and DHS facilities.

A total of 423 nursing home residents and staff have tested positive since the outbreak began.