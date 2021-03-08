COVID-19 claims 15 people in life of one Milwaukee woman

by: CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee woman has lost at least 15 people in her world to the coronavirus in the year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

Kimberly Montgomery grieves for family members, friends and friends who were like family.

All but one of those who died was Black, like Montgomery, who works in city government.

  • In this photo provided by Gregory A. Clark, Catherine S. Clark, cousin of Kimberly Montgomery who died Feb. 9, 2020, at the age of 94 from COVID-19, poses for a photo in Chicago. Catherine S. Clark was one of 15 people who died of COVID-19 in the life of Montgomery. (Gregory A. Clark via AP)

The losses included a retired police officer who was an usher and deacon at her church, a friend’s brother who was a restaurant cook and a close friend who was a nurse caring for COVID patients in Atlanta.

The 59-year-old says the shock factor doesn’t wear off, but it tempers.

