COVID-19 community spread increasing across Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community spread of COVID-19 keeps increasing across Arkansas and there are several factors playing a role.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said gatherings are a big contributor.

That includes community events, parties, church services, and work sites.

Also, household spread plays a major factor in the spike in community spread.

“The worksites probably is the area that is the easiest to institute strict controls, it’s a lot harder to do that in the community and we are a comunal people and it’s difficult for us to remember the physical distancing, the masks,” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith said coronavirus cases are growing the 25 and under age group and in the Latino community, some linked to poultry plants.