COVID-19 community spread still an issue in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite dropping new case numbers, COVID-19 community spread is still an issue in Arkansas.
Governor Asa Hutchinson said while 163 cases were added in the last 24 hours.
That number is likely a lot higher because people may not be getting tested.
He says Arkansans have a shot at helping curb the community spread. “You don’t want to catch COVID-19 when the vaccination is available to you,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson mentioned it’s normal to see a decrease in testing with more and more Arkansans getting immunized.