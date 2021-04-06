COVID-19 community spread still an issue in Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite dropping new case numbers, COVID-19 community spread is still an issue in Arkansas.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said while 163 cases were added in the last 24 hours.

That number is likely a lot higher because people may not be getting tested.

He says Arkansans have a shot at helping curb the community spread. “You don’t want to catch COVID-19 when the vaccination is available to you,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson mentioned it’s normal to see a decrease in testing with more and more Arkansans getting immunized.