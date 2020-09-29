COVID-19 deaths continue to increase

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The COVID-19 death count continues to increase for the fourth consecutive day in Arkansas.

There have been at least 20 deaths added to the toll per day in the Natural State, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Governor’s office.

19 deaths on Friday, September 25,

21 on Saturday, September 26 and

23 deaths on Sunday, September 27, and

21 “confirmed” with 2 probable death cases on Monday, September 28.

To date, there have been 1,183 deaths due to the virus in Arkansas.

The ADH is also tracking probable COVID-19 death cases, that if confirmed, would add another 146 to the state’s death toll.