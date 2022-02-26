LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas are still high, despite the decline in active cases and hospitalizations.

Deaths are usually the last thing to fall after a surge hits. The Natural State started seeing a decline in new cases from Omicron at the beginning of February.

Arkansas has now reported 10,465 deaths since the pandemic began. The state hit the grim milestone of 10,000 deaths on Feb. 12. The death toll rose by 44 on Friday and by 40 on Saturday. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said she expects deaths to lower in the next few weeks.

“I think it will be high for a little while longer, but it’s going to come down relatively soon,” Dillaha said.

Dillaha said some of the deaths could have been prevented from the COVID-19 vaccine.