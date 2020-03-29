COVID-19 disrupts 2020 Census

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus is further disrupting the 2020 Census.

The Census Bureau said it is extending its suspension of fieldwork until April 15. That’s two weeks longer than originally planned.

That means a freeze on training for tens of thousands of the largest phase of workers canvassing millions of homes that have not responded.

The delay also affects door-to-door census deliveries to about 10 million homes, mostly in rural areas or where residents do not get home mail delivery.

The process originally set to end July 31 is now set to end August 14.