COVID-19 Global Response Index finds United States ranked near bottom

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) – In the COVID-19 Global Response Index released by Foreign Policy Magazine this week, the United States lands in 31st place.

The index assesses 36 countries for pandemic performance based on its public health and financial response. It also evaluates how well the country’s leaders communicate using facts and science.

The U.S. got low marks for its lack of testing and the limited amount of funding spent on emergency healthcare.

The government received its lowest score for “fact-based communication.” Foreign Policy described it as “relatively weak”, stating it has “engaged in misinformation as much as any other country in the index.”

Countries that scored higher in the index generally have lower cases of positive cases and fewer COVID-19 related deaths. The index shows countries that reacted quickly and had targeted responses tended to score higher.

New Zealand came in at the top of the index with a perfect score of 100. At the very bottom of the list was China.

