COVID-19 guidelines inside Bud Walton Arena for Razorback basketball watch party

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Hog fans are coming together to watch Monday night’s basketball game at Bud Walton Arena.

The University of Arkansas is hosting the watch party for the community, and Matthew Mann is one of the many fans attending. He said he trusts the University of Arkansas will go about throwing the watch party safely.

“I trust that they’re gonna have the right precautions and take the right steps to make sure everybody’s safe.”

Kyle Parkinson is the Associate Athletic Director at the U of A and said the watch party will be as safe as going to any other sporting event on campus right now- starting with 50% capacity.

“Obviously with Bud Walton that’d be around 8,000 or 9,000 people,” he said. “Not sure how many people are going to show up tonight, but we expect a lot.”

When it comes to masks, fans can expect to keep theirs on through the entire game and socially distance.

“All of our guidelines just like at Baum or just like at Bud Walton will stay the same,” Parkinson said. “We’re gonna ask fans to socially distance-obviously with changed guidelines from six feet to three feet that’s gonna be a little bit different, but masks are gonna be required.”