COVID-19 hospitalizations again set daily high in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Health officials say the number of coronavirus patients in Arkansas hospitals has once again hit a record-high, with 608 people hospitalized on Monday.

Hospitalizations increased Monday by 32, topping the record high set Sunday of 576.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, had also reached record levels Tuesday through Friday of last week.

Our hospitalizations continue to be at a high level. This puts stress on our healthcare workers. While we have sufficient capacity in our hospitals, this does strain the system. We need to work together to reduce our cases & hospitalizations.



Gov. Asa Hutchinson says, “While we have sufficient bed capacity in our hospitals, this does strain the system.”