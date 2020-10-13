COVID-19 hospitalizations again set daily high in Arkansas

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Hutchinson says he’s not ready to further ease restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to spike. Hutchinson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, said Arkansas’ plans to further lift restrictions remains on pause after neighboring Texas halted its aggressive reopening of businesses. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Health officials say the number of coronavirus patients in Arkansas hospitals has once again hit a record-high, with 608 people hospitalized on Monday.

Hospitalizations increased Monday by 32, topping the record high set Sunday of 576.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, had also reached record levels Tuesday through Friday of last week.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says, “While we have sufficient bed capacity in our hospitals, this does strain the system.”

