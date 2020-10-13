COVID-19 hospitalizations again set daily high in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Health officials say the number of coronavirus patients in Arkansas hospitals has once again hit a record-high, with 608 people hospitalized on Monday.
Hospitalizations increased Monday by 32, topping the record high set Sunday of 576.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, had also reached record levels Tuesday through Friday of last week.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says, “While we have sufficient bed capacity in our hospitals, this does strain the system.”