COVID-19 positive patients double in the ICU in a month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of hospitalizations continues to increase due to COVID-19.

Since yesterday, July 15, 12 more Arkansans have been hospitalized bringing the total to 470.

Troy Wells is the CEO of Baptist Health Systems.

He said there’s 200 ICU beds inside its major hospitals.

On June 18, 181 patients were in the ICU and 16 were COVID positive.

Fast forward to this month, he said they have 161 patients in the ICU and 32 are COVID positive.

“Each hospital has a surge plan that they stand ready to implement if the need arises. We are fortunate in Arkansas that we’ve had a long time to prepare for a surge in cases and we have plans to execute as needed,” he said.

Wells ensures there are enough beds for COVID-19 patients in Arkansas today.