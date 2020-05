LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ Health Secretary warns COVID-19 is now impacting certain groups more than others.

About 42% of the cases from the last 24-hours are in the Latino community.

About 39% of total cases are between 25 and 44 years old.

It’s the largest amount of any age group.

Those 65 or older are more at risk of dying from COVID-19.