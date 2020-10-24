COVID-19 in Arkansas: 15 new deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted an update on the state of Arkansas’ COVID-19 case numbers Saturday afternoon.

There are 1,183 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. While we saw a good testing day with 13,740 tests performed, our number of new cases continues to remain too high. Let’s encourage each other to wear a mask, keep your distance & avoid careless gatherings.



The state saw 874 new confirmed cases and 309 new probable cases, making the state’s new total number of cases 105,318, an increase of 1,183 over the previous day.

The total number of active cases increased to 9,535 across the state.

Arkansas’ COVID-19 death count increased by 15, making the total number of deaths in the state due to the virus 1,797.

Washington County ranked second in the state for new cases with 94 for the day. Benton county trailed right behind in third with 78 new cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by five to 619. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators also decreased — dropping by two patients from the day prior, for a total of 97 patients on ventilators.

