LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 28 more COVID-19-related deaths in 24 hours on March 14.

There were 343 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, but hospitalizations and active cases continue to trend down in the state.

There are now fewer than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, and hospitalizations have dropped by 26.