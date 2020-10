LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Health has reported 488 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths as of Sunday, October 4.

According to a tweet by the ADH, 523 people have also recovered.

28 more people have been hospitalized, making for 509 current hospitalizations.

The additional 488 new cases brings the state’s total active cases to 7,222.