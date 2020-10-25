COVID-19 in Arkansas: 667 new confirmed cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 numbers Sunday.
The state reported 667 new confirmed cases coupled with 130 new probable cases — this bring Arkansas’ total to 106,115. Of those cases, 9,766 are currently active.
Across the state, 15 new deaths were reported – bringing the state’s total to 1,812.
Hospitalizations increased by 14 for a total of 633 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals.
Of those COVID-19 patients, 95 are on ventilators — a decrease of two over the previous day.
Washington County ranks third in the state for new cases with 42. Benton county comes in at fifth with 29.
There are 797 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Our cases decreased yesterday, as is typically the trend over the weekend. While we may we want to relax, it’s critical that we continue to be disciplined as cases continue to rise nationally.— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 25, 2020
Full report: pic.twitter.com/gF44Bo6w9B