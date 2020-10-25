COVID-19 in Arkansas: 667 new confirmed cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 numbers Sunday.

The state reported 667 new confirmed cases coupled with 130 new probable cases — this bring Arkansas’ total to 106,115. Of those cases, 9,766 are currently active.

Across the state, 15 new deaths were reported – bringing the state’s total to 1,812.

Hospitalizations increased by 14 for a total of 633 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals.

Of those COVID-19 patients, 95 are on ventilators — a decrease of two over the previous day.

Washington County ranks third in the state for new cases with 42. Benton county comes in at fifth with 29.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers