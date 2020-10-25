COVID-19 in Arkansas: 667 new confirmed cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 numbers Sunday.

The state reported 667 new confirmed cases coupled with 130 new probable cases — this bring Arkansas’ total to 106,115. Of those cases, 9,766 are currently active.

Across the state, 15 new deaths were reported – bringing the state’s total to 1,812.

Hospitalizations increased by 14 for a total of 633 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals.

Of those COVID-19 patients, 95 are on ventilators — a decrease of two over the previous day.

Washington County ranks third in the state for new cases with 42. Benton county comes in at fifth with 29.