Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,162 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional dead

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released the state’s updated COVID-19 statistics Friday.

Across the state, 817 new cases have been confirmed, coupled with 345 new probable cases for a total of 1,162 new cases of COVID-19.

Arkansas saw an increase of 330 active cases across the state, bringing the total number of active cases to 9,796.

Six Arkansans have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death count to 1,900.

Two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and one was placed on a ventilator, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 668, and those on ventilators to 101.

Washington County ranks second for new COVID-19 cases with 95, right behind Benton County with 101.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers