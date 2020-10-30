Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,162 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released the state’s updated COVID-19 statistics Friday.

Across the state, 817 new cases have been confirmed, coupled with 345 new probable cases for a total of 1,162 new cases of COVID-19.

Arkansas saw an increase of 330 active cases across the state, bringing the total number of active cases to 9,796.

Six Arkansans have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death count to 1,900.

Two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and one was placed on a ventilator, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 668, and those on ventilators to 101.

Washington County ranks second for new COVID-19 cases with 95, right behind Benton County with 101.