LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continued their downward trajectory on Thursday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,442 active cases of the virus a decrease of 45 from the previous day. There were 258 new cases reported in the latest data, raising the total cases for the state during the pandemic to 832,205.

The ADH data showed 141 patients are hospitalized with the virus, which is five fewer than Wednesday. There were 34 patients on ventilators, three fewer than the previous day, and 34 in ICU care, down three from Wednesday’s figures.

There were 13 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday, pushing the Arkansas total to 11,165 since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 1,181 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. Currently, 1,576,453 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 371,412 residents being partially vaccinated and 553,267 taking a third dose of vaccine.